Advani Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore, up 0.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.09 crore in December 2018 up 0.94% from Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2018 down 26% from Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2018 down 28.12% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2017.

Advani Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2017.

Advani Hotels shares closed at 63.35 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 33.37% returns over the last 6 months and -9.18% over the last 12 months.