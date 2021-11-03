Advanced Enzyme Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore, down 10.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore in September 2021 down 10.24% from Rs. 72.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.84 crore in September 2021 down 36.22% from Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.54 crore in September 2021 down 35.66% from Rs. 30.37 crore in September 2020.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2020.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 369.10 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.34% returns over the last 6 months and 21.73% over the last 12 months.