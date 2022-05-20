 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Advanced Enzyme Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.75 crore, up 0.2% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.75 crore in March 2022 up 0.2% from Rs. 70.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.35 crore in March 2022 down 5.83% from Rs. 15.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.55 crore in March 2022 down 16.19% from Rs. 24.52 crore in March 2021.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2021.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 285.40 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.75 64.39 70.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 70.75 64.39 70.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.87 25.82 24.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.92 1.02 0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.63 9.09 8.42
Depreciation 2.53 2.47 2.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.79 15.24 14.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.85 10.74 19.49
Other Income 5.17 1.07 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.02 11.80 22.08
Interest 0.05 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.97 11.78 22.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.97 11.78 22.07
Tax 3.61 3.01 6.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.35 8.77 15.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.35 8.77 15.24
Equity Share Capital 22.36 22.36 22.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 0.78 1.37
Diluted EPS 1.28 0.78 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 0.78 1.37
Diluted EPS 1.28 0.78 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Advanced Enzyme #Advanced Enzyme Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 04:22 pm
