Advanced Enzyme Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.42 crore, up 22.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.42 crore in March 2020 up 22.33% from Rs. 55.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.01 crore in March 2020 up 74.86% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.22 crore in March 2020 up 60.5% from Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2019.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2019.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 149.90 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.92% returns over the last 6 months and -30.02% over the last 12 months.