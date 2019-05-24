Advanced Enzyme Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 55.93 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.93 crore in March 2019 down 6.21% from Rs. 59.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2019 down 40.55% from Rs. 15.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2019 down 25.77% from Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2018.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.38 in March 2018.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 193.60 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.25% returns over the last 6 months and -12.79% over the last 12 months.