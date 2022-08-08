 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Advanced Enzyme Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.11 crore, down 0.88% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.11 crore in June 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 72.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022 down 58.07% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2022 down 53.55% from Rs. 27.36 crore in June 2021.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2021.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 292.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.69% over the last 12 months.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.11 70.75 72.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.11 70.75 72.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.13 31.87 25.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.09 -4.92 -2.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.65 9.63 11.17
Depreciation 2.41 2.53 2.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.78 18.79 12.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.06 12.85 24.15
Other Income 1.25 5.17 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.30 18.02 25.09
Interest 0.03 0.05 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.28 17.97 25.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.28 17.97 25.09
Tax 2.50 3.61 6.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.78 14.35 18.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.78 14.35 18.55
Equity Share Capital 22.36 22.36 22.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 1.28 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.70 1.28 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.70 1.28 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.70 1.28 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
