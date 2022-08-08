Advanced Enzyme Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.11 crore, down 0.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.11 crore in June 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 72.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in June 2022 down 58.07% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2022 down 53.55% from Rs. 27.36 crore in June 2021.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2021.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 292.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.03% returns over the last 6 months and -29.69% over the last 12 months.