Advanced Enzyme Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore in June 2020 up 4.94% from Rs. 58.51 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2020 up 15.42% from Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.90 crore in June 2020 up 16.02% from Rs. 20.60 crore in June 2019.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2019.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 209.75 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.79% returns over the last 6 months and 38.86% over the last 12 months.