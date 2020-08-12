172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|advanced-enzyme-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-61-41-crore-up-4-94-y-o-y-5690201.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Advanced Enzyme Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore in June 2020 up 4.94% from Rs. 58.51 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2020 up 15.42% from Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.90 crore in June 2020 up 16.02% from Rs. 20.60 crore in June 2019.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2019.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 209.75 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 20.79% returns over the last 6 months and 38.86% over the last 12 months.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations61.4168.4258.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations61.4168.4258.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.7224.9922.11
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.77-1.25-1.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.328.048.55
Depreciation2.122.252.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.4413.7010.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0520.6816.83
Other Income0.731.291.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7821.9718.47
Interest0.040.370.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7321.6018.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.7321.6018.19
Tax6.415.604.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3216.0113.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3216.0113.27
Equity Share Capital22.3422.3422.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.371.431.19
Diluted EPS1.371.431.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.371.431.19
Diluted EPS1.371.431.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 02:33 pm

