Advanced Enzyme Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 53.55 crore, down 7.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.55 crore in December 2018 down 7.75% from Rs. 58.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.37 crore in December 2018 down 36.28% from Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2018 down 34.33% from Rs. 15.12 crore in December 2017.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2017.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 165.25 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.64% returns over the last 6 months and -36.41% over the last 12 months.