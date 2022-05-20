 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Advanced Enzyme Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.73 crore, down 1.11% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advanced Enzyme Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 131.73 crore in March 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 133.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.43 crore in March 2022 down 22.88% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.71 crore in March 2022 down 22.76% from Rs. 56.59 crore in March 2021.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2021.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 285.40 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 131.73 133.56 133.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 131.73 133.56 133.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.22 36.62 29.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.58 -5.62 0.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.93 25.40 23.22
Depreciation 9.08 8.82 8.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.83 28.09 24.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.25 40.23 46.52
Other Income 3.38 1.21 1.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.63 41.44 48.20
Interest 0.68 0.32 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.95 41.12 47.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.95 41.12 47.77
Tax 8.69 12.57 13.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.25 28.56 33.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.25 28.56 33.80
Minority Interest -0.82 -1.07 -2.12
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.43 27.48 31.68
Equity Share Capital 22.36 22.36 22.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 2.46 2.84
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.45 2.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 2.46 2.84
Diluted EPS 2.18 2.45 2.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 04:24 pm
