Advanced Enzyme Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 131.73 crore, down 1.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.73 crore in March 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 133.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.43 crore in March 2022 down 22.88% from Rs. 31.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.71 crore in March 2022 down 22.76% from Rs. 56.59 crore in March 2021.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2021.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 285.40 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.