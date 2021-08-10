Advanced Enzyme Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.01 crore, up 23.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.01 crore in June 2021 up 23.99% from Rs. 110.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.04 crore in June 2021 up 11.07% from Rs. 34.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.69 crore in June 2021 up 11.82% from Rs. 56.96 crore in June 2020.

Advanced Enzyme EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.07 in June 2020.

Advanced Enzyme shares closed at 412.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.30% returns over the last 6 months and 95.01% over the last 12 months.