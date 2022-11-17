Advance Syntex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore, down 31.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore in September 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 74.73% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 down 369.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.
Advance Syntex shares closed at 13.17 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|Advance Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.06
|3.88
|10.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.06
|3.88
|10.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.55
|4.30
|9.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.41
|-1.08
|-1.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.26
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.21
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|0.78
|1.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-0.58
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-0.58
|0.30
|Interest
|0.07
|0.21
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-0.78
|-0.73
|Exceptional Items
|0.52
|--
|-1.84
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.88
|-0.78
|-2.58
|Tax
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-0.53
|-2.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-0.53
|-2.09
|Equity Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.48
|-1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited