Advance Syntex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore, down 31.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore in September 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 74.73% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 down 369.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

Advance Syntex shares closed at 13.17 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.36% over the last 12 months.

Advance Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.06 3.88 10.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.06 3.88 10.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.55 4.30 9.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.41 -1.08 -1.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.26 0.17
Depreciation 0.20 0.21 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.89 0.78 1.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.33 -0.58 0.31
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.33 -0.58 0.30
Interest 0.07 0.21 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.40 -0.78 -0.73
Exceptional Items 0.52 -- -1.84
P/L Before Tax -0.88 -0.78 -2.58
Tax -0.35 -0.25 -0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 -0.53 -2.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 -0.53 -2.09
Equity Share Capital 11.10 11.10 11.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -0.48 -1.86
Diluted EPS -0.48 -0.48 -1.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 -0.48 -1.86
Diluted EPS -0.48 -0.48 -1.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Advance Syntex #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:55 pm