Advance Syntex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore, down 31.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore in September 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 74.73% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 down 369.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

Advance Syntex shares closed at 13.17 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.36% over the last 12 months.