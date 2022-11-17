English
    Advance Syntex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore, down 31.35% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore in September 2022 down 31.35% from Rs. 10.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2022 up 74.73% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 down 369.05% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

    Advance Syntex shares closed at 13.17 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 59.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.36% over the last 12 months.

    Advance Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.063.8810.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.063.8810.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.554.309.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.41-1.08-1.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.260.17
    Depreciation0.200.210.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.890.781.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.33-0.580.31
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.33-0.580.30
    Interest0.070.211.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.40-0.78-0.73
    Exceptional Items0.52---1.84
    P/L Before Tax-0.88-0.78-2.58
    Tax-0.35-0.25-0.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.53-2.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.53-2.09
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.1011.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.48-1.86
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.48-1.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-0.48-1.86
    Diluted EPS-0.48-0.48-1.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

