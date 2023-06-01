Advance Syntex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 73.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2023 down 73.37% from Rs. 6.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 down 63.99% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 down 310.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Advance Syntex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.

Advance Syntex shares closed at 7.05 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.28% returns over the last 6 months and -11.54% over the last 12 months.