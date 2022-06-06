Advance Syntex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, down 36.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in March 2022 down 36.33% from Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022 up 158.64% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 71.21% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

Advance Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2021.

Advance Syntex shares closed at 9.20 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)