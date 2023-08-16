Advance Syntex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 92.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 92.58% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 29.33% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 13.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Advance Syntex shares closed at 4.47 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.61% returns over the last 6 months and -55.74% over the last 12 months.