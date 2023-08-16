English
    Advance Syntex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 92.58% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 92.58% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2023 down 29.33% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 13.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Advance Syntex shares closed at 4.47 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.61% returns over the last 6 months and -55.74% over the last 12 months.

    Advance Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.291.823.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.291.823.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.0912.644.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.41-11.33-1.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.330.26
    Depreciation0.110.210.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.580.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.62-0.58
    Other Income--0.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.43-0.61-0.58
    Interest0.000.060.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.43-0.67-0.78
    Exceptional Items-0.281.14--
    P/L Before Tax-0.710.47-0.78
    Tax-0.020.20-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.690.27-0.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.690.27-0.53
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.1011.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.22-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.110.22-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.110.22-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.110.22-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

