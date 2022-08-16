 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Advance Syntex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 63.89% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Advance Syntex shares closed at 10.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.31% returns over the last 6 months and -16.26% over the last 12 months.

Advance Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.88 6.82 5.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.88 6.82 5.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.30 4.92 6.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.08 0.86 -1.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.12 0.12
Depreciation 0.21 0.36 0.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.78 0.73 0.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 -0.18 -0.72
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.58 -0.17 -0.67
Interest 0.21 -0.61 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.78 0.44 -1.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.78 0.44 -1.49
Tax -0.25 -0.29 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 0.74 -1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 0.74 -1.47
Equity Share Capital 11.10 11.10 11.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 0.66 -1.35
Diluted EPS -0.48 0.66 -1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 0.66 -1.35
Diluted EPS -0.48 0.66 -1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:40 pm
