Advance Syntex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 63.89% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.
Advance Syntex shares closed at 10.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.31% returns over the last 6 months and -16.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Advance Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.88
|6.82
|5.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.88
|6.82
|5.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.30
|4.92
|6.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.08
|0.86
|-1.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.12
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.36
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|0.73
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.18
|-0.72
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.17
|-0.67
|Interest
|0.21
|-0.61
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|0.44
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|0.44
|-1.49
|Tax
|-0.25
|-0.29
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|0.74
|-1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|0.74
|-1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.66
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.66
|-1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.66
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.66
|-1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited