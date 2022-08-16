Advance Syntex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2022 up 63.89% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 19.35% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Advance Syntex shares closed at 10.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.31% returns over the last 6 months and -16.26% over the last 12 months.