Advance Syntex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.34 crore, up 175.63% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.34 crore in December 2022 up 175.63% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 48.29% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 4283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Advance Syntex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.34 7.06 6.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.34 7.06 6.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.52 9.55 4.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.91 -2.41 1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.16 0.18
Depreciation 0.61 0.20 0.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.52 0.89 0.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.13 -1.33 -0.06
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.12 -1.33 -0.06
Interest 0.28 0.07 1.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.41 -1.40 -1.59
Exceptional Items 0.64 0.52 --
P/L Before Tax -2.76 -0.88 -1.59
Tax -0.78 -0.35 -0.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.98 -0.53 -1.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.98 -0.53 -1.34
Equity Share Capital 11.10 11.10 11.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.77 -0.48 -1.21
Diluted EPS -1.77 -0.48 -1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.77 -0.48 -1.21
Diluted EPS -1.77 -0.48 -1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited