Advance Syntex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.34 crore, up 175.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.34 crore in December 2022 up 175.63% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 48.29% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 4283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.