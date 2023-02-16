English
    Advance Syntex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.34 crore, up 175.63% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.34 crore in December 2022 up 175.63% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 48.29% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 4283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Advance Syntex shares closed at 7.99 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and -33.42% over the last 12 months.

    Advance Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.347.066.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.347.066.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.529.554.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.91-2.411.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.160.18
    Depreciation0.610.200.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.520.890.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.13-1.33-0.06
    Other Income0.010.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.12-1.33-0.06
    Interest0.280.071.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.41-1.40-1.59
    Exceptional Items0.640.52--
    P/L Before Tax-2.76-0.88-1.59
    Tax-0.78-0.35-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.98-0.53-1.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.98-0.53-1.34
    Equity Share Capital11.1011.1011.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.77-0.48-1.21
    Diluted EPS-1.77-0.48-1.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.77-0.48-1.21
    Diluted EPS-1.77-0.48-1.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Advance Syntex #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:22 am