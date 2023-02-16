Advance Syntex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.34 crore, up 175.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Syntex are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.34 crore in December 2022 up 175.63% from Rs. 6.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 48.29% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 4283.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Advance Syntex shares closed at 7.99 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and -33.42% over the last 12 months.
|Advance Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.34
|7.06
|6.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.34
|7.06
|6.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.52
|9.55
|4.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.91
|-2.41
|1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.16
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.20
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.52
|0.89
|0.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.13
|-1.33
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.12
|-1.33
|-0.06
|Interest
|0.28
|0.07
|1.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.41
|-1.40
|-1.59
|Exceptional Items
|0.64
|0.52
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.76
|-0.88
|-1.59
|Tax
|-0.78
|-0.35
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.98
|-0.53
|-1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.98
|-0.53
|-1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|-0.48
|-1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|-0.48
|-1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.77
|-0.48
|-1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.77
|-0.48
|-1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited