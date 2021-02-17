Advance Syntex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.63 crore, down 27.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.63 crore in December 2020 down 27.23% from Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 down 177.46% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2020 down 54.98% from Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2019.

Advance Syntex shares closed at 12.11 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.25% returns over the last 6 months and 9.59% over the last 12 months.