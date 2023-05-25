English
    Advance Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore, down 3.28% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore in March 2023 down 3.28% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 1160.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    Advance Petro shares closed at 438.90 on May 19, 2023 (BSE)

    Advance Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.9710.018.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.9710.018.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.276.245.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.090.530.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.760.49
    Depreciation0.430.120.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.901.811.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.280.540.23
    Other Income-0.030.050.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.310.590.29
    Interest0.180.180.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.490.410.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.490.410.12
    Tax-0.080.100.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.410.310.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.410.310.04
    Equity Share Capital0.900.900.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.593.490.43
    Diluted EPS-4.593.490.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.593.490.43
    Diluted EPS-4.593.490.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Advance Petro #Advance Petrochemicals #Detergents #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 02:44 pm