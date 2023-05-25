Advance Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore, down 3.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Petrochemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore in March 2023 down 3.28% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 1160.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.
Advance Petro shares closed at 438.90 on May 19, 2023 (BSE)
|Advance Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.97
|10.01
|8.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.97
|10.01
|8.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.27
|6.24
|5.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|0.53
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.76
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.12
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.90
|1.81
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.54
|0.23
|Other Income
|-0.03
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.59
|0.29
|Interest
|0.18
|0.18
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.49
|0.41
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.49
|0.41
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.10
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|0.31
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|0.31
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.59
|3.49
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-4.59
|3.49
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.59
|3.49
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-4.59
|3.49
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited