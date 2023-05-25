Advance Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore, down 3.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.97 crore in March 2023 down 3.28% from Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 1160.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 76.47% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

Advance Petro shares closed at 438.90 on May 19, 2023 (BSE)