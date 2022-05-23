Advance Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, up 28.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in March 2022 up 28.12% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 84.12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 down 16.39% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2021.

Advance Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.72 in March 2021.

Advance Petro shares closed at 41.85 on March 14, 2022 (BSE)