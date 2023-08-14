English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Advance Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, down 16.49% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in June 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 153.8% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 89.89% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

    Advance Petro shares closed at 193.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 147.19% returns over the last 12 months.

    Advance Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.217.979.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.217.979.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.605.276.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.280.090.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.560.51
    Depreciation0.200.430.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.701.901.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.280.77
    Other Income0.01-0.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.310.77
    Interest0.200.180.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.31-0.490.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.31-0.490.58
    Tax---0.08--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.31-0.410.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.31-0.410.58
    Equity Share Capital0.900.900.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.46-4.596.43
    Diluted EPS-3.46-4.596.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.46-4.596.43
    Diluted EPS-3.46-4.596.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Advance Petro #Advance Petrochemicals #Detergents #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!