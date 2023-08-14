Advance Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore, down 16.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.21 crore in June 2023 down 16.49% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 153.8% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 89.89% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

Advance Petro shares closed at 193.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 147.19% returns over the last 12 months.