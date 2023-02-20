Advance Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore, up 25.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Petrochemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 10.01 crore in December 2022 up 25.76% from Rs. 7.96 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 up 239.74% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 up 91.89% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Advance Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in December 2021.
|Advance Petro shares closed at 288.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE)
|Advance Petrochemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.01
|9.28
|7.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.01
|9.28
|7.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.24
|6.35
|5.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.53
|0.01
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.76
|0.61
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|1.26
|1.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|0.93
|0.29
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|1.00
|0.31
|Interest
|0.18
|0.19
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.81
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.41
|0.81
|0.13
|Tax
|0.10
|0.35
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.31
|0.46
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.31
|0.46
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|0.90
|0.90
|0.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.49
|5.16
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.49
|5.16
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.49
|5.16
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|3.49
|5.16
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited