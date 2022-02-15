Advance Petro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.96 crore, up 68.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.96 crore in December 2021 up 68.87% from Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021 up 538.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 32.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

Advance Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Advance Petro shares closed at 38.00 on December 31, 2021 (BSE)