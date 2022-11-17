Advance Multi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 34.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in September 2022 up 34.76% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 442.77% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 646.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.
Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 32.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.35 in September 2021.
|
|Advance Multitech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.45
|1.34
|1.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.45
|1.34
|1.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|0.41
|1.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.08
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.21
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|0.43
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.06
|-0.30
|Other Income
|1.21
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.38
|0.06
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.29
|-0.04
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.29
|-0.04
|-0.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.29
|-0.04
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.29
|-0.04
|-0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.05
|-0.10
|-9.35
|Diluted EPS
|32.05
|-0.10
|-9.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.05
|-0.10
|-9.35
|Diluted EPS
|32.05
|-0.10
|-9.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited