    Advance Multi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 34.76% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in September 2022 up 34.76% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 442.77% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 646.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

    Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 32.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.35 in September 2021.

     

    Advance Multitech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.451.341.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.451.341.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.050.411.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.08-0.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.210.36
    Depreciation0.150.150.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.800.430.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.06-0.30
    Other Income1.21--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.380.06-0.29
    Interest0.090.100.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.29-0.04-0.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.29-0.04-0.38
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.29-0.04-0.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.29-0.04-0.38
    Equity Share Capital4.034.034.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.05-0.10-9.35
    Diluted EPS32.05-0.10-9.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS32.05-0.10-9.35
    Diluted EPS32.05-0.10-9.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Advance Multi #Advance Multitech #Earnings First-Cut #Results #rubber
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm