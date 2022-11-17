Advance Multi Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, up 34.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in September 2022 up 34.76% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2022 up 442.77% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2022 up 646.43% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 32.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.35 in September 2021.