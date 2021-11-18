Advance Multi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 48.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in September 2021 down 48.07% from Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2021 down 31491.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021 down 200% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020.