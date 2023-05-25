Advance Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 43.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 43.26% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2023 up 642.56% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2023 up 345.22% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.
Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2022.
|Advance Multitech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.94
|1.97
|5.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.94
|1.97
|5.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.73
|0.24
|2.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|0.60
|1.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.25
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.15
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.59
|0.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.15
|0.29
|Other Income
|4.98
|1.19
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.04
|1.35
|0.76
|Interest
|0.08
|0.12
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.96
|1.23
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.96
|1.23
|0.64
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.93
|1.23
|0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.93
|1.23
|0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.24
|3.04
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|12.24
|3.04
|1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.24
|3.04
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|12.24
|3.04
|1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited