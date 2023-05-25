Advance Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 43.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 43.26% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2023 up 642.56% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2023 up 345.22% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2022.