English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Advance Multi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore, down 43.26% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.94 crore in March 2023 down 43.26% from Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in March 2023 up 642.56% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in March 2023 up 345.22% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

    Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 12.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2022.

    Advance Multitech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.941.975.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.941.975.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.730.242.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.120.601.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.250.36
    Depreciation0.080.150.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.710.590.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.150.29
    Other Income4.981.190.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.041.350.76
    Interest0.080.120.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.961.230.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.961.230.64
    Tax0.03---0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.931.230.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.931.230.66
    Equity Share Capital4.034.034.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.243.041.65
    Diluted EPS12.243.041.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.243.041.65
    Diluted EPS12.243.041.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Advance Multi #Advance Multitech #Earnings First-Cut #Results #rubber
    first published: May 25, 2023 02:15 pm