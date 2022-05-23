Advance Multi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 49.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in March 2022 up 49.76% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 47528.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 up 270.97% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.