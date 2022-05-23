Advance Multi Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 49.76% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in March 2022 up 49.76% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2022 up 47528.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 up 270.97% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.
Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.
|Advance Multitech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.18
|1.48
|3.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.18
|1.48
|3.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.06
|0.53
|1.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.14
|-0.12
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.38
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.01
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|0.73
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|-0.06
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.00
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|-0.07
|0.14
|Interest
|0.11
|0.13
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.64
|-0.20
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.64
|-0.20
|0.00
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.66
|-0.20
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.66
|-0.20
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.65
|-0.50
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.65
|-0.50
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.65
|-0.50
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.65
|-0.50
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes