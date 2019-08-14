Advance Multi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 44.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in June 2019 up 44.33% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 up 110.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2019 up 5.88% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

Advance Multi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.