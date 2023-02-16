 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Advance Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 33.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 711.78% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 2600% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Advance Multitech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.97 2.45 1.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.97 2.45 1.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.24 1.05 0.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 0.05 -0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.23 0.38
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.59 0.80 0.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.17 -0.06
Other Income 1.19 1.21 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.35 1.38 -0.07
Interest 0.12 0.09 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.23 1.29 -0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.23 1.29 -0.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.23 1.29 -0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.23 1.29 -0.20
Equity Share Capital 4.03 4.03 4.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 32.05 -0.50
Diluted EPS 3.04 32.05 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.04 32.05 -0.50
Diluted EPS 3.04 32.05 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited