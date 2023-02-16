Advance Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 33.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 711.78% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 2600% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2021.
|
|Advance Multitech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.97
|2.45
|1.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.97
|2.45
|1.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.24
|1.05
|0.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|0.05
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.23
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.80
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.17
|-0.06
|Other Income
|1.19
|1.21
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.35
|1.38
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.12
|0.09
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.23
|1.29
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.23
|1.29
|-0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.23
|1.29
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.23
|1.29
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.04
|32.05
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|3.04
|32.05
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.04
|32.05
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|3.04
|32.05
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited