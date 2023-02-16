English
    Advance Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Multitech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 33.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 711.78% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 2600% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2021.

    Advance Multitech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.972.451.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.972.451.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.241.050.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.600.05-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.230.38
    Depreciation0.150.150.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.800.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.150.17-0.06
    Other Income1.191.210.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.351.38-0.07
    Interest0.120.090.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.231.29-0.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.231.29-0.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.231.29-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.231.29-0.20
    Equity Share Capital4.034.034.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.0432.05-0.50
    Diluted EPS3.0432.05-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.0432.05-0.50
    Diluted EPS3.0432.05-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm