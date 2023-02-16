Advance Multi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, up 33.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 33.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 711.78% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 2600% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Advance Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2021.