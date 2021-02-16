Advance Multi Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, down 46.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in December 2020 down 46.72% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 81.38% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 23.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

Advance Multi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.