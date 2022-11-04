Advance Meter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, down 17.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in September 2022 down 17.08% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 160.47% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 69.2% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)