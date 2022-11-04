English
    Advance Meter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, down 17.08% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in September 2022 down 17.08% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 160.47% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 69.2% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

    Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)

    Advance Metering Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.374.865.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.374.865.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.600.460.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.310.310.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.301.21
    Depreciation1.111.101.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.481.361.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.970.330.92
    Other Income0.680.200.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.521.58
    Interest0.470.340.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.770.191.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.770.191.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.770.191.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.770.191.27
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.120.79
    Diluted EPS-0.480.120.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.120.79
    Diluted EPS-0.480.120.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

