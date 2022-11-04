Advance Meter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, down 17.08% Y-o-Y
November 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in September 2022 down 17.08% from Rs. 5.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 down 160.47% from Rs. 1.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2022 down 69.2% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.
|Advance Metering Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.37
|4.86
|5.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.37
|4.86
|5.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.60
|0.46
|0.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|0.31
|0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|1.30
|1.21
|Depreciation
|1.11
|1.10
|1.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.48
|1.36
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|0.33
|0.92
|Other Income
|0.68
|0.20
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|0.52
|1.58
|Interest
|0.47
|0.34
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|0.19
|1.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.77
|0.19
|1.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|0.19
|1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.77
|0.19
|1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.12
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.12
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.12
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.12
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited