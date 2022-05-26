Advance Meter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, down 56.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in March 2022 down 56.18% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022 down 295.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)
|
|Advance Metering Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.31
|3.34
|5.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.31
|3.34
|5.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|1.08
|1.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.12
|0.02
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.49
|1.46
|1.67
|Depreciation
|0.98
|1.11
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|1.06
|3.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.07
|-1.38
|-2.66
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.87
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-0.51
|-1.08
|Interest
|0.37
|0.45
|2.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-0.96
|-3.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.22
|-0.96
|-3.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.22
|-0.96
|-3.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.22
|-0.96
|-3.13
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-0.60
|-1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-0.60
|-1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|-0.60
|-1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|-0.60
|-1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited