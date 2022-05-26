Advance Meter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, down 56.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in March 2022 down 56.18% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2022 up 29.01% from Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022 down 295.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)