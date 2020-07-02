Advance Meter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, down 56.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in March 2020 down 56.34% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2020 down 783.65% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020 down 445.31% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)