Advance Meter Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore, down 56.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.35 crore in March 2020 down 56.34% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.15 crore in March 2020 down 783.65% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.63 crore in March 2020 down 445.31% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019.
|Advance Metering Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.35
|5.21
|12.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.35
|5.21
|12.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.76
|3.00
|6.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.12
|-0.30
|0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.85
|1.79
|2.05
|Depreciation
|1.40
|--
|1.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.91
|2.18
|2.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.69
|-1.47
|-0.63
|Other Income
|1.66
|1.15
|1.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.03
|-0.32
|0.78
|Interest
|2.13
|2.25
|1.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.15
|-2.57
|-1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.15
|-2.57
|-1.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.15
|-2.57
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.15
|-2.57
|-1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.32
|-0.02
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-6.32
|-0.02
|-0.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.32
|-0.02
|-0.72
|Diluted EPS
|-6.32
|-0.02
|-0.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
