Advance Meter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in March 2019 down 1.72% from Rs. 12.46 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2019 up 55.26% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2019 up 3740% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.
Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)
|
|Advance Metering Technology
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.25
|30.16
|12.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.25
|30.16
|12.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.99
|21.86
|8.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|-0.49
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|2.43
|1.99
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.00
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.34
|4.99
|2.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.36
|-1.93
|Other Income
|1.40
|1.87
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|2.23
|-0.91
|Interest
|1.93
|2.03
|1.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.15
|0.21
|-2.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.15
|0.21
|-2.57
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|0.21
|-2.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|0.21
|-2.57
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.13
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|0.13
|-1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|0.13
|-1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|0.13
|-1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited