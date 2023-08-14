Advance Meter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, down 9.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in June 2023 down 9.23% from Rs. 4.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 64.74% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 13.58% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022.

Advance Meter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

