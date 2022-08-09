Advance Meter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in June 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022 up 120.09% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2022 up 54.29% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021.

Advance Meter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2021.

Advance Meter shares closed at 19.90 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.19% returns over the last 6 months and 50.19% over the last 12 months.