 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Advance Meter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in December 2022 down 8.13% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2022 up 1173.5% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 253.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Advance Metering Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.07 4.37 3.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.07 4.37 3.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.32 1.60 1.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 -0.31 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.67 1.46 1.46
Depreciation 1.11 1.11 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.46 1.48 1.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.48 -0.97 -1.38
Other Income 0.45 0.68 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.03 -0.30 -0.51
Interest 0.31 0.47 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.34 -0.77 -0.96
Exceptional Items 12.62 -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.28 -0.77 -0.96
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.28 -0.77 -0.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.28 -0.77 -0.96
Equity Share Capital 8.03 8.03 8.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 -0.48 -0.60
Diluted EPS 1.46 -0.48 -0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 -0.48 -0.60
Diluted EPS 1.46 -0.48 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited