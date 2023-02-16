Advance Meter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in December 2022 down 8.13% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2022 up 1173.5% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 253.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.