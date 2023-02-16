Advance Meter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in December 2022 down 8.13% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2022 up 1173.5% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 253.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Advance Meter EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)