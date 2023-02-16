English
    Advance Meter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.07 crore in December 2022 down 8.13% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.28 crore in December 2022 up 1173.5% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 253.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

    Advance Meter EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2021.

    Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)

    Advance Metering Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.074.373.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.074.373.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.321.601.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.310.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.671.461.46
    Depreciation1.111.111.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.461.481.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.48-0.97-1.38
    Other Income0.450.680.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.03-0.30-0.51
    Interest0.310.470.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.34-0.77-0.96
    Exceptional Items12.62----
    P/L Before Tax10.28-0.77-0.96
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.28-0.77-0.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.28-0.77-0.96
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.46-0.48-0.60
    Diluted EPS1.46-0.48-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.46-0.48-0.60
    Diluted EPS1.46-0.48-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 04:33 pm