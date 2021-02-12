Advance Meter Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, down 52.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in December 2020 down 52.53% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2020 up 9.03% from Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 up 350% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)