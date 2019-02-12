Advance Meter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore, up 252.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore in December 2018 up 252.54% from Rs. 8.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 105.47% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2018 up 341.04% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2017.

Advance Meter EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.34 in December 2017.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)