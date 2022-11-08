 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Advance Meter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 13.71% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 257.32% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 68.06% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

Advance Metering Technology
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.86 5.34 5.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.86 5.34 5.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.60 0.46 0.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.31 0.31 0.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.75 1.59 1.50
Depreciation 1.13 1.12 1.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.68 1.53 1.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.00 0.32 0.93
Other Income 0.71 0.21 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 0.53 1.55
Interest 0.47 0.34 0.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.76 0.19 1.24
Exceptional Items -1.18 -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.95 0.19 1.24
Tax 0.00 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.94 0.19 1.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.94 0.19 1.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.94 0.19 1.24
Equity Share Capital 8.03 8.03 8.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 0.12 0.77
Diluted EPS -1.21 0.12 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.21 0.12 0.77
Diluted EPS -1.21 0.12 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm
