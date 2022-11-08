Advance Meter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 13.71% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 257.32% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 68.06% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)