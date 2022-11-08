Advance Meter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 13.71% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 257.32% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 68.06% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.
Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)
|
|Advance Metering Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.86
|5.34
|5.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.86
|5.34
|5.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.60
|0.46
|0.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|0.31
|0.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.75
|1.59
|1.50
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.12
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.68
|1.53
|1.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|0.32
|0.93
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.21
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.53
|1.55
|Interest
|0.47
|0.34
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|0.19
|1.24
|Exceptional Items
|-1.18
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.95
|0.19
|1.24
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.94
|0.19
|1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.94
|0.19
|1.24
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.94
|0.19
|1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|8.03
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|0.12
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|0.12
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.21
|0.12
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|0.12
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited