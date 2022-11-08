English
    Advance Meter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 13.71% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Advance Metering Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in September 2022 down 13.71% from Rs. 5.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2022 down 257.32% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2022 down 68.06% from Rs. 2.63 crore in September 2021.

    Advance Meter shares closed at 23.90 on April 21, 2017 (NSE)

    Advance Metering Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.865.345.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.865.345.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.600.460.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.310.310.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.751.591.50
    Depreciation1.131.121.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.681.531.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.000.320.93
    Other Income0.710.210.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.531.55
    Interest0.470.340.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.760.191.24
    Exceptional Items-1.18----
    P/L Before Tax-1.950.191.24
    Tax0.000.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.940.191.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.940.191.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.940.191.24
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.210.120.77
    Diluted EPS-1.210.120.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.210.120.77
    Diluted EPS-1.210.120.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:28 pm